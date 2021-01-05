Readings, reiki, and mindfulness with Lux Healing Arts

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Amanda Hill of Lux Healing Arts joined us in studio to tell us all about what her business can offer. She is a reiki, mindfulness coach and intuitive healer. She owns an online metaphysical boutique called Crystalline Tribe that’s filled with my handmade jewelry and crystals!

Amanda does fun, detailed birth charts that are a mix of astrology and human design. When we know the subconscious traits and design that we are born with, we can navigate life so much easier! We get to see an example live on the air, and it left us with full body chills.

Join Amanda for the launch of a positive mindset course called SHIFT with Balance Wellness + Fitness on 1/11/2021. She is offering a buy one get half off on all programs, events and birthcharts through the month of January!

www.crystallinetribe.com – Amanda is listed under energy practitioners @luxhealingarts on IG

