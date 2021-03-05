Raya and the Last Dragon, plus 3 more flicks for the weekend

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Patrick Beatty is back in studio today with four films just released in time for the weekend! Follow him on IG @patrickbeattyreviews and Facebook: patrickbreviews



‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ (PG)

Available March 4th on Disney+ & Theaters

Directed By: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan

Synopsis: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Patrick’s score: 9/10



‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ (PG)

Available March 4th on Paramount + App

Directed By: Tim Hill

Starring: Tim Hill, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke

Synopsis: After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home.

Patricks’s score: 6/10



‘Coming 2 America’ (R)

Available March 4th on Prime Video

Director: Craig Brewer

Stars: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley

Synopsis: The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.

Patrick’s score: 6.5/10



‘The Mauritanian’ (R)

Available March 2th on VOD & In Theaters Now

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Stars: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch

Synopsis: Mohamedou Ould Salahi fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years.

Patrick’s score: 6.5/10