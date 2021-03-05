Raya and the Last Dragon, plus 3 more flicks for the weekend

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Patrick Beatty is back in studio today with four films just released in time for the weekend! Follow him on IG @patrickbeattyreviews and Facebook: patrickbreviews


‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ (PG)
Available March 4th on Disney+ & Theaters
Directed By: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada
Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan
Synopsis: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.
Patrick’s score: 9/10

‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ (PG)
Available March 4th on Paramount + App
Directed By: Tim Hill
Starring: Tim Hill, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke
Synopsis: After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home.
Patricks’s score: 6/10

Coming 2 America’ (R)
Available March 4th on Prime Video
Director: Craig Brewer
Stars: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley
Synopsis: The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.
Patrick’s score: 6.5/10

‘The Mauritanian’ (R)
Available March 2th on VOD & In Theaters Now
Director: Kevin Macdonald
Stars: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch
Synopsis: Mohamedou Ould Salahi fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years.
Patrick’s score: 6.5/10

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

