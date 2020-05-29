Raunch Records

Troy Dunn of The Dunn Deal joined us today to talk healing and relationships during crisis. He tells us there is a right time, and a wrong time to make a decision. Cutting to the chase, Troy says quarantine has not been a staycation for everyone. For some, quarantine has turned into quarrel-tine, with couples experiencing one petty fight after another.

This means that as we open our doors, we will re-enter the world emotionally exhausted. Each of us sustained damage in one way or another, and now is not the time to act quickly on a decision, or break a relationship. We'll all need the time to heal, and rebuild.