Raunch Records in Sugarhouse has been in business since 2009! This is the shop for everything skateboarding, music, pins, patches, and so much more. Doors have reopened after a brief closure due to the pandemic, and owner Brad Collins tells us they are taking great care to keep employees and customers safe. Raunch Records is using the back entrance only, four customers are allowed in the store at a time, and masks are encouraged. The skate-culture customers are loyal, and Brad has seen many of them grow up. These days, he’s getting to know their children as they begin to get into skating! It’s a supportive community, and you’ll love chatting with Brad and Dorthy, as you shop the unique items the store has to offer! Raunch Records is located at 1119 E 2100 S, SLC insta: @raunchrecords
Raunch Records
Raunch Records in Sugarhouse has been in business since 2009! This is the shop for everything skateboarding, music, pins, patches, and so much more. Doors have reopened after a brief closure due to the pandemic, and owner Brad Collins tells us they are taking great care to keep employees and customers safe. Raunch Records is using the back entrance only, four customers are allowed in the store at a time, and masks are encouraged. The skate-culture customers are loyal, and Brad has seen many of them grow up. These days, he’s getting to know their children as they begin to get into skating! It’s a supportive community, and you’ll love chatting with Brad and Dorthy, as you shop the unique items the store has to offer! Raunch Records is located at 1119 E 2100 S, SLC insta: @raunchrecords