SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Congratulations to Neva Fels, the winner of the 2023 Cache Valley Creamery Holiday Side Dish Recipe Contest! Neva shared her winning recipe for Ratatouille (yep, inspired by the Disney movie) with our audience just in time for the holidays.

Ratatouille – As Prepared by Neva Fels

Remy’s Ratatouille Recipe Ingredients –

Cook till tender in large skillet, 5 minutes:

2 tablespoons olive oil warmed

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 large carrot shredded

Add to pan and simmer uncovered 10 minutes:

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

Add other seasonings – pepper, salt, Italian seasonings, or red pepper depending on your tastes.

Slice veggies thin or use a mandolin:

1/2 pound small zucchini, thinly sliced (about 3 cups)

1/2 pound yellow summer squash, thinly sliced (about 3 cups)

3/4 pound small/narrow eggplant, thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

Cremini mushrooms, sliced

6 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced

Cut the slices of Cache Valley® Swiss Cheese in 4 pieces, same size as the veggies

Topping: Stir in small bowl:

4 tablespoons softened Cache Valley® butter or olive oil

2 tablespoons minced fresh basil

1 teaspoon herbes de Provence

2 teaspoons minced fresh or dried thyme

1 garlic clove, minced

Serve with Cache Valley® Parmesan cheese sprinkled on each serving of veggies

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large skillet, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions, red peppers, garlic and carrot and cook and stir until tender, about four to five minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes and seasonings. Simmer for 10 minutes and add favorite seasonings to taste if spicy is preferred. Pour the tomato sauce mixture into the bottom of a round or oval deep dish casserole. Spread evenly on the bottom. Slice veggies thin. Use a mandolin or knife to slice evenly. Layer the sliced vegetables into stacks. Start with a zucchini slice, followed by yellow squash, eggplant, mushroom, tomato, yellow squash. Add one slice of Cache Valley® Swiss Cheese inside the stack and/or just on the ends of the stack (depending on your love of cheese). Move the stacks of sliced vegetables and cheese slices into the skillet, placing them on their sides around the outside edge of the skillet in a circular pattern. Continue adding stacks to make concentric circles until the skillet is full. Work slow and small, and you’ll be rewarded with an elegantly spiraled ratatouille that’s just like Remy’s. In a small bowl, combine the topping ingredients, then brush the herb mixture generously over the vegetables. Cover the vegetables with a single layer of parchment paper (not wax paper) and bake until the vegetables are almost tender, about 40 minutes. Remove the parchment paper and continue to bake until the vegetables are tender and the sauce is bubbling, about 15 to 20 minutes longer. Let stand for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Be sure to visit CacheValleyCreamery.com for more delicious recipes and products.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Cache Valley Creamery.