This raspberry croissant recipe will satisfy your sweet tooth for days! Randy Crane shared the recipe.

Croissant Custard

8 large Croissant Rolls (I suggest Costco)

1 quart heavy cream

3 cups sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

Raspberry Filling

5 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen

1 cup sugar

½ cup apple juice

Vanilla Ice Cream Topping

14 oz Vanilla Ice Cream (Melted)

1/2 Tub of Vanilla Cream Cheese Cake Frosting

1/4 Cup Maple Syrup

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine cream, sugar, egg and vanilla and beat until well combined. Cut croissants into 1½ inch pieces and to cream mixture, coating them well. Let bread sit in cream mixture for 30 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes to allow cream to absorb. After mixture has absorbed for 30 minutes, mix the raspberries, sugar and apple juice. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Layer a 9×13 inch baking pan ¾ full with the bread mix and pour fruit filling over the bread mix, spreading evenly. Top with the remaining croissant custard. Bake 40 minutes at 375 degrees F. Combine Melted Vanilla Ice cream, frosting and maple syrup in a small bowl and mix using a hand mixer until smooth. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 15 mins Serve warm topped with vanilla ice cream sauce. Enjoy!

Note. If you are looking for nice square pieces, chill before slicing.

