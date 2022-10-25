This raspberry croissant recipe will satisfy your sweet tooth for days! Randy Crane shared the recipe.
Croissant Custard
- 8 large Croissant Rolls (I suggest Costco)
- 1 quart heavy cream
- 3 cups sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Raspberry Filling
- 5 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup apple juice
Vanilla Ice Cream Topping
- 14 oz Vanilla Ice Cream (Melted)
- 1/2 Tub of Vanilla Cream Cheese Cake Frosting
- 1/4 Cup Maple Syrup
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine cream, sugar, egg and vanilla and beat until well combined.
- Cut croissants into 1½ inch pieces and to cream mixture, coating them well.
- Let bread sit in cream mixture for 30 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes to allow cream to absorb.
- After mixture has absorbed for 30 minutes, mix the raspberries, sugar and apple juice. Stir until sugar is dissolved.
- Layer a 9×13 inch baking pan ¾ full with the bread mix and pour fruit filling over the bread mix, spreading evenly.
- Top with the remaining croissant custard.
- Bake 40 minutes at 375 degrees F.
- Combine Melted Vanilla Ice cream, frosting and maple syrup in a small bowl and mix using a hand mixer until smooth.
- Remove from oven and allow to rest for 15 mins
- Serve warm topped with vanilla ice cream sauce.
- Enjoy!
Note. If you are looking for nice square pieces, chill before slicing.
