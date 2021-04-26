Ramen Bar is the very definition of a “Mom & Pop” business

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sergei Oveson, Owner/ Executive Chef of Ramen Bar came by to talk about the health benefits of our bone-broth. Sergei says, “It only takes about 90 seconds to put together a bowl of ramen for service, but takes days of preparation to get to that point! The “labor of love” that is the essence of ramen.”

They are the very definition of a “Mom & Pop” business. They make every single ingredient and every single bowl of ramen that is served at their restaurant. This allows them to maintain an extremely high level of consistency which is key for any business.

They cook their broth longer than any other ramen shop in the valley, and they never freeze our broth so it retains all its amazing flavor and health benefits.

Ramen Bar does most of our shopping locally and always do their best to shop small to support other small businesses and our local economy.

Recipe:

Umami Bomb (Ramen Bar’s most popular ramen)

-Pork Bone Broth

-Ramen Noodles (for best results use fresh; not frozen or dried)

-Our Signature Spicy Pork Mixture

-Braised Pork Belly

-Marinated Shiitake Mushroom

-Soft-Boiled Egg

-Green Onions

-Sweet Corn

-Mayu (Black Garlic Aromatic Oil)

**Toppings can vary, so if you’re making it at home— have fun with it! There is no right or wrong topping, in our opinion.**

Ramen Bar is located at 319 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Find them online, and on IG.