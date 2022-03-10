Many of us may feel helpless in regards to the events happening in Ukraine, but this young man joined us in the studio to share how we can get involved.

Devin Dorius served a two-year church mission in western Ukraine and explained how his friends and loved ones are struggling. He says it really hit home for him when a friend reached out asking for financial help to buy food after the invasion started. He hopes to raise funds to help!

Over the last several years, Dorius has found a knack for 3D printing and design and wanted to use his abilities to help. He thought what better way to rally behind the people of Ukraine than to create something people could wear to support. It didn’t take long for him to create rings in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Each ring has the Ukrainian code of arms which is symbolic of freedom.

A Facebook post about the rings has gained momentum and Dorius has found that there are so many people who want to help. He has raised about $1,500 so far but is excited to see all of the support. These funds have already helped a family who is shuttling women and children across the border, a volunteer group feeding Ukrainian soldiers, and a couple of others with similar needs.

Borius said that it doesn’t take very much money to make a difference. If you want to help support Ukraine purchase a ring and/or consider finding a reputable charity that will help with the crisis in Ukraine.

Viewers can order rings through Instagram @rings4Ukraine