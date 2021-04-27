Raising non-binary children, and proper use of pronouns

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Local artist, activist, and mother Cat Palmer was back in studio with an important conversation on raising non-binary children, and the proper use of their pronouns. Most people want to be respectful, but may be unclear how to do so when it comes to properly addressing a non-binary person.

Cat says her child Lucas is patient when it comes to teaching others, especially older generations who didn’t grow up with representation of non-binary as an option. What exactly is non-binary? Cat tells us Lucas doesn’t identify with a gender, being female, or male, but rather falls in the middle of those.

Representation in the media is so important, Cat continues. A lot of those who came out later in life did so because there wasn’t representation.

Both non-binary and gender x are correct, as are the pronouns they/them.

Find Cat Palmer online www.catpalmer.com IG @catpalmerphotography Facebook catpalmerART