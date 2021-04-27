Raising non-binary children, and proper use of pronouns

Local artist, activist, and mother Cat Palmer was back in studio with an important conversation on raising non-binary children, and the proper use of their pronouns. Most people want to be respectful, but may be unclear how to do so when it comes to properly addressing a non-binary person.

Cat says her child Lucas is patient when it comes to teaching others, especially older generations who didn’t grow up with representation of non-binary as an option. What exactly is non-binary? Cat tells us Lucas doesn’t identify with a gender, being female, or male, but rather falls in the middle of those.

Representation in the media is so important, Cat continues. A lot of those who came out later in life did so because there wasn’t representation.

Both non-binary and gender x are correct, as are the pronouns they/them.

Find Cat Palmer online www.catpalmer.com IG @catpalmerphotography Facebook catpalmerART

