Raising children in the digital era is a blessing and a curse. It is amazing how children are able to learn and access enriching things as well as stream classic and new movies and television shows immediately. The COVID-19 Pandemic in the digital age was easier than if this would have happened decades before. Technology Rocks! However, it does come with some cons and worries. Parenting kids in this day and age is no easy task. It can also pose a challenge since many parents are learning these as they go. How do we keep them safe while still using the perks of the internet? Fortunately, Clay Olsen has the answers.

The Raise App is a free resource for parents that was curated by professionals to assist parents with today’s ever growing internet world. 90% of parents today are concerned about their child’s internet use but only spends 46 minutes of their childhood talking about it. This app is ideal as it helps answer the questions we all have such as when is it appropriate to get your child a smartphone, what is the best screen time, and how to tackle heavy issues like cyberbullying. While grandma knows best, she may not have had the answers to this as the internet was different today. The Raise App has got you covered.

The Raise Conference will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Show Barn at Thanksgiving Point. To purchase your tickets you can visit: joinraise.com/conference.