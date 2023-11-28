Raising Cane’s Plush Puppy 2023 is here! A favorite chicken spot, they’ve joined forces with Salt Lake County Animal Shelter, who is dedicated to providing consistent, reliable and professional solutions for animal related issues.

Raising Cane’s is committed to pet welfare in the communities they serve nationwide. Cane’s rolled out its annual Holiday Plush Puppy Campaign Monday, Nov. 20th and will run through December 31st.

The inspiration for the plush puppies came from Cane’s namesake and mascot “Cane”, a yellow lab, who also works as a service dog. The plush puppies were created to raise money for local pet welfare organizations. All local net proceeds this year will go to pet welfare organizations across the country.

These limited edition Holiday Plush Puppies are inspired by iconic holiday landmarks in New York City. Plush puppies are available for purchase at all Cane’s locations for $9.99 plus tax.

raisingcanes.com