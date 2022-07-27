- Now this is a delicious holiday – Happy National Chicken Finger Day! We invited Raising Cane’s on the show to talk about the holiday the chicken restaurant founded ten years ago. There are currently five Cane’s locations in the Salt Lake City area. The first Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Salt Lake City area opened in 2021 in South Jordan. The newest location in Midvale is coming soon!
- Since national Chicken Finger Day was founded by Raising Cane’s over 10 years ago, so it’s no surprise that they are celebrating the occasion in a big way. To celebrate, Raising Cane’s– is giving away one free chicken finger to every Caniac Club member. Customers can redeem the offer by swiping their Caniac Club card, placing an order through the Cane’s mobile app/online or scanning the QR code in the mobile app. Cane’s says the holiday is the perfect occasion for us to say ‘thank you’ to all of our “Caniacs” for their steadfast support over the years.
- Plus, happening only today – Cane’s has retained world-class eating competitor Joey Chestnut to attempt a chicken tender eating record for a five minute period and will stream it live from Las Vegas, with all the typical Vegas hoopla. It kicks off at 1 pm Utah time live from the new Flagship Cane’s on the Las Vegas Strip – the only 2-story Raising Cane’s. Joey Chestnut, the major league Eating Champion and World-class Competitive Eater, best known for winning the annual July 4 Hot Dog Eating contest, which he won again this year, will be on hand eating as many chicken tenders as possible!
- How to watch: It will all be streaming live on Facebook Live @RaisingCanes www.raisingcanes.com
Raising Cane’s helps us celebrate National Chicken Finger Day
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now