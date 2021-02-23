Raising biracial children in Utah

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Local mom of two, Annalise Lasater, joined us in our Parenting Moment today for an extremely important discussion on raising biracial children. She’s of Hispanic descent, and her husband is African-American. Annalise had a lot to teach us when it comes to the implicit bias her kids have faced, and how this is something that begins younger than you may think…as early as preschool.

Annalise grew up on a sheep ranch in a very small town in SW Colorado. She enlisted in the Army National Guard when she was seventeen, and served eight years as a combat medic, which is how she paid her way through Cornell College!

After working in investment banking for three years, Annalise then spent fifteen years in Los Angeles and Miami selling bonds to large institutional investors corporate and public entities such as cities, counties, and universities.

During this time, before she was a mother, she served as a “Big Sister” to a black teenage girl named Rochelle, and 21 years later the two are still in touch! Annalise also served as a mentor for a young Latina named Flor and that’s still a part of her life. She spent a lot of time volunteering at homeless shelters, and also currently serves as Vice President of the Salt Lake City Library Board of directors.

Annalise tells us there are an increasing amount of white parents adopting or fostering children of color, shares helpful hints about books to read to your kids, and says Bahaus Salon is the best place for hair!

Curly Me (curlyme.org) is another resource she raves about, and we agree after we featured them just last year! See their segment with Alyssha Dairsow here.

Curly Me is doing an “empower her series ” but it doesn’t matter the gender of the child.

Every Tuesday evening for Black history month, children can dial in on the free zoom call and hear inspirational stories from African-American leaders in the community!

Facebook: Annalise Lasater

Instagram: @annalise3285