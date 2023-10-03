SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — October is Dyslexia Awareness Month and Amy Sandgrin, board member of Decoding Dyslexia Utah along with several youth advocates joined us on the show to share what they are doing to raise awareness in their schools and communities.

They are hosting a conference called the Wasatch Reading Summitt, on Oct 26-27th for both educators and parents who want to learn more about the Science of Reading and Dyslexia. For more information visit: decodingdyslexiautah.org