Raising awareness for domestic violence

Director of Public Policy, Gabriella Archuleta, joined us on the show today. She hopes to raise awareness about unique challenges communities of color face in finding help and support when they experience intimate partner violence. She emphasizes that domestic violence occurs among all races, ethnicities, and social classes, but communities of color tend to be disproportionately impacted.

Some of the reasons they have trouble getting access to help are due to language barriers, a lack of cultural relevant services, lack of trust based on systemic racism/classism, the legal status of immigrant survivors, and the criminalization of Black/African/African American women. Utah ranks 8th for the highest number of cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

To learn more, be sure to visit their website.