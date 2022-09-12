Rose Storey joined the show today to share some of her activities to keep kids busy for hours on rainy days.

The first activity is using vacuum bags and putting blown up balloons in them. This creates a fun, soft place for kids to bounce. It’s like a small playground trampoline in the house!

The second needs a table, something to create lines like tape or skinny balloons, balls, plastic cups, and tape to secure items. Elevate one side of the table by placing books or soda cans under the legs, create lines going down the table, and tape cups to the end creating a fun game to roll balls down the slope.

The last is a color sorting game. Using cones, pool noodles, and sticks, put the sticks in the hole of the cone and cut the pool noodle into pieces to create small rings that can be sorted.

Blog: rosestorey.blogspot.com