We have a fun and festive cake to celebrate pride month. Meriel Frandsen from Mmm Dessert is back in the kitchen to show us how fondant decorating tips for her Rainbow Cake.

It’s a fun and festive cake year-round! You can style it differently depending on the occasion (colors for the 4th, summer party, Easter, etc.)

There’s the traditional rainbow with white clouds. There’s a more spunky colored rainbow, a bright rainbow – perfect for pride month or any birthday party!

Meriel’s inspiration was from the amazing cotton candy. It looked like a cloud to her and she thought, wouldn’t that be so fun as the cloud topper to this rainbow cake?

Fondant is not her favorite thing to work with, but some designs just work so much better with fondant. Meriel says you can buy various brands, and today she brought the Wilton brand which you can get at any Michaels, JoAnn’s, and Walmart.

She always wear gloves when coloring fondant, and she uses gel colors because they have less water content than grocery store food coloring.

Rainbow Cake Directions:

1.Color a ball of fondant (there’s no hard and fast rule with how much fondant to use, per rope, you just have to experiment and see!)

2.Roll fondant ball out like a snake. Meriel sometimes uses a fondant smoother to help prevent uneven ‘snakes’ from hand rolling.

3.Do the outside color, followed by the next color, until you get to the center color. Lay it out in the shape you want.

4.She uses a clear, tasteless, edible piping gel to adhere the ropes to each other. She will use that same gel to paint the backside and adhere it to a cold cake front. But you can also use buttercream to adhere it to your cake.

Find Meriel on IG.