Racing virtually for an incredible cause

Though a beautiful landscape with incredible culture, Haiti has suffered through many devastations. It is considered the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Jeff Bigelow, president of Zion’s Children of Haiti (ZHC), visited our studio today to discuss how we can get involved in this cause.

ZHC is dedicated to supporting Haitian children by providing meals and sponsoring their education. They believe this helps to prepare the children to become good citizens for their town and country.

Bigelow and his team support 60 kids in Gonaives, Haiti. They are excited to announce that eight of these children have graduated, and they are working on a scholarship program for post-graduate training.

They provide education support, supply rice, beans and oil to the families of the children every month, run a tutoring program and computer lab and support a summer camp. The summer camp is on hold this year due to political unrest.

How can we help?

For the last 12 years, ZHC has hosted Running for Haiti’s Future, a virtual race that includes a 1k, 5k and 10k. Their goal is to raise $7500 for food support and other needs.

The race started on Aug. 7 and will continue until Aug. 14. Participants will receive t-shirts and have a chance to enter into a raffle for incredible prizes. For more information on how to register, follow this link.

ZHC can also be found online, on IG, and on FB.