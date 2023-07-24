SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Finding oneself in the midst of a transformative time is what Ward Wilson and Robert Schwab’s book is all about.

Racing Hearts and Burning Cars follows the true story of Robert Schwab and the crash that would ultimately change his life. From being on life support to living a full life, Schwab and Wilson uniquely document the experiences and motions in racing.

All about community, family and love, this book is an inspiring read that is both exciting and tragic. For more information on where to find their book, visit their website.