Rachel Lindsay shares juicy details about her time as The Bachelorette

- On GTU this morning – Don’t forget we are giving away passes to the Outside Adventure Expo. You can win a 4-pack of passes if you enter at www.abc4.com/contests
- Plus, a warning for parents and children this summer: drowning remains the leading cause of accidental death in children under 4. And a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission encourages parents to remain alert near water because the number of children under 15 dying by drowning has been increasing. Surae tells us the warning signs to look out for at the pool and lake.
- And Bachelor drama! Rachel Lindsay is sharing untold details about her time as the first-ever Black star of “The Bachelorette,” describing herself as a “token” for the scandal-plagued reality TV show. In an essay for New York Magazine, Lindsay, who was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” before going on to star on her own season as the lead, said that she had hoped she would be able to change the franchise from within by representing Black women and championing for more diversity. Yet she knew that she was cast because “on paper, I made sense.” If you would like to read the entire article click here: https://nymag.com/magazine/toc/2021-06-21.html
- Plus, while sodium tends to have a bad (mixed, at best) reputation, the mineral supports electrolyte balance, nutrient absorption, and kidney function. So, next time you have a hankering for something salty, listen to your body instead of suppressing it. Of course, it’s still important to ensure you’re getting the right amount of salt from a high-quality source, like these R.D.-approved, nutrient-dense options: including pickles, chips and guacamole, nuts and olives. Reagan tells us why these options are a healthy way to curb your salt cravings.
- And finally, why handwriting that next thank you note is so important. Not just for the person receiving the note but for the writer. Surae tells us it could be the key to feeling happier today. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.