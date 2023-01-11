HERRIMAN, UT (Good Things Utah) – Making healthy meals doesn’t always have to mean spending hours in the kitchen. Food Blogger Jamie Eskelson joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make a quick and easy delicious meal.

Ingredients:

• 1 (1 pound) Box of Penne Pasta

• 7-8 Cloves of Garlic

• 2-3 Tbsp of Olive Oil

• 2 (1 pint) Containers of Grape Tomatoes

• Salt and Pepper

• 3-4 Handfuls of Spinach

• 1 Cup of Parmesan Cheese

• 1 Tsp of Fresh Lemon Juice

Directions:

1. Grab a (1 pound) box of penne pasta. Boil some water and cook the pasta according to package directions.

2. While your pasta is cooking, grab a nice bulb of fresh garlic. Separate about 7-8 cloves from the bulb and smash them a bit with the handle of a heavy knife. This will help with peels to come off more easily. Peel the cloves and chop them into small pieces.

3. Heat a deep skillet up over medium high heat. When the pan is hot add 2-3 Tbsp of olive oil. You need enough to cover the bottom of your pan.

4. Grab some grape tomatoes. Toss 2 (1 pint) containers of grape tomatoes, along with the chopped garlic, into the skillet. Add a bit of salt and pepper. Let the veggies saute for about 5-6 minutes, or until the tomatoes start to crack. Press a spatula over the top of the tomatoes to force them to burst a bit and release their juices.

5. Add the cooked and drained pasta to the skillet.

6. Add 4-5 large handfuls of spinach (about 1/2 of a 10 ounce bag). Grab some tongs and stir the spinach around a bit. Make sure not to “cook” the spinach. You just want it to wilt. Remove the pan from the heat and add 1 cup of grated parmesan cheese and a bit of salt and pepper. Use your tongs again to stir the cheese into the hot pasta.

7. Add about 1 tsp of fresh lemon juice. Give it a taste and add more salt and pepper to your liking. Serve immediately.

You can send Jamie a message on Instagram or Facebook, or you can visit her blog at https://jamiecooksitup.net/ to find more of her delicious recipes!