Quick and simple family dinners: Mama Mia Mangia makes her delicious Orzo pasta with Shrimp

We love when Elena Davis is in the GTU kitchen, On Monday Davis shared another taste of Italy with us making her recipe for Orzo pasta with shrimp.

The simple and easy dinner idea should take less than 30 minutes to prepare and serve to your family.

Elena recently shared the recipe on her Mama Mia Mangia Instagram page where it’s garnered a massive response from her followers, we even found out that Nicea herself has made the dish at home.

Take a peek and maybe you can give the recipe a try sometime.

While you’re at it, connect with Elena for more recipes at mamamiamangia.com