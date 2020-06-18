Quick and easy winged eyeliner tutorial

Sometimes you want a bit of summertime drama… in your makeup. Let’s just stick with makeup with the year we’ve all had so far #coronavirus.

If you want to zhoosh up your look, why not try a dramatic, waterproof winged eye! Rebel Beauty makeup artist, Missy Lovett, showed us how to get the job done in just minutes. And better yet, she uses a waterproof makeup!

Be sure to watch the video for Missy’s gorgeous and simple tips to apply winged eyeliner.

Missy also shared a couple of her favorite beauty products right now. The first is Maybelline’s Hyper Easy eyeliner. Living up to the name, the brush tip liquid eyeliner goes on “hyper easy” without the skips, slips, gaps and struggle.

“It’s got a felt tip on it, you can just glide it on with ease and it’s long-lasting and waterproof so it’s a wonderful liner to have,” says Missy.

Missy suggests pairing it with the Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Mascara. Missy chose the waterproof version so you can swim, sweat, play in the heat without having that newly applied dramatic eye drip and run.