SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you trying to make healthy meals but don’t have the time to prepare it? Then this recipe is perfect for you! Today Jamie Eskelson joined us to demonstrate how to make quick and easy Sheet Pan Hawaiian Chicken.

Ingredients:

1 (20 ounce) can pineapple chunks

1 red onion

2 green bell peppers

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

3 chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 pounds)

Sauce:

1 C of pineapple juice

1/4 C water

3/4 C apple cider vinegar

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp chicken bouillon granules

1 C sugar

1 Tb brown sugar

2 Tb cornstarch

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp ginger

1/2 tsp lemon pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 420 degrees.

2. Grab a (20 ounce) can of pineapple chunks. Pour as much juice as you can into a large glass measuring cup.

3. Chop 1 red onion, 2 green bell peppers, 1 red pepper and 1 yellow pepper into large 1-2 inch chunks. You’ll want to be sure that they are all about the same size so they cook evenly.

4. Cut 3 chicken breasts into 1 inch chunks.

5. Place the chicken, veggies and pineapple chunks into a large bowl.

6. Drizzle 3-4 Tb olive oil into the bowl and toss to coat.

7. Sprinkle the chicken and veggies with garlic salt and lemon pepper.

8. Stir to combine.

9. Line two large baking sheets with tin foil and spread the mixture out evenly over them.

10. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the veggies are crisp tender.

11. While the pans are roasting away, make the heavenly sauce. Take the reserved pineapple juice (you should have about 1 C of pineapple juice, if you aren’t quite there, add a bit of water to bring the measurement to a full cup) and add to it 1/4 C water, 3/4 C apple cider vinegar, 2 tsp soy sauce, 1 tsp chicken bouillon granules, 1 C sugar, 1 Tb brown sugar, 2 Tb cornstarch, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp ginger and 1/2 tsp lemon pepper.

12. Whisk it together to combine, making sure the cornstarch is completely dissolved.

13. Pour the liquid into a sauce pan. Bring it to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally. Allow it to boil for 2 minutes.

14. When the chicken has cooked through and the veggies are crisp tender, pour 1/3 of the sauce over the top of each pan (leaving about 1/3 of it in the sauce pan to drizzle over each individual serving).

15. Stir the sauce into the chicken and veggies so that everything gets nice and coated.

16. Bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the sauce bubbles up a bit and becomes nice and sticky.

17. Serve in individual bowls with white rice and the additional sauce poured over the top.

You can find more of Jamie and her recipes on her website at www.jamiecooksitup.net or on her Instagram at @jamiecooksitup_.