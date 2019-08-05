Newsfore Opt-In Form

Quick and easy bean and cheese enchiladas

Deena Marie made her go-to dish, bean and cheese enchiladas! It’s quick and easy, taking only minutes to prepare and there will be plenty to feed the family, or save for leftovers through the week. Using cream of mushroom for a twist on sauce, you’re sure to have a new mouth-watering comfort food.

Bean and cheese enchiladas

  • 2 cans of cream of mushroom
  • 1-2 cans of refried beans
  • 1 small can of sliced olives
  • 1 small can of diced green chilis
  • Shredded cheese
  • 5 – 8 tortillas
  • Glass cooking pan

Directions:

  1. Spray bottom of pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. Layer bottom of the pan with one can of cream of mushroom.
  3. Spread the cream of mushroom to fill the pan.
  4. Fill each tortilla shell refried beans, cheese, olives, green chilis, fold and place into pan.
  5. Layer second can of cream of mushroom on top of shells.
  6. Add additional olives, green chilis, and cheese on top.
  7. For 5 enchiladas, cook on 350 for 40 minutes.
  8. For 8, cook for 50 minutes.

