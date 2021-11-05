Questions to ask yourself if you are looking for true love

- Today on GTU – Finding love — true love — is such a simple thing, right? At least it seemed so, given what you saw in the movies and all the fairy tales you grew up with. But do you really know how to find love or if dating will really work for you? The problem is that when it comes to finding your soulmate in real life, things aren’t nearly so simple. In fact, they can be totally confusing and frustrating. However, looking for love doesn’t have to be a continuously painful endeavor. It doesn’t have to be a fruitless search. It also doesn’t mean you have to settle for “Mr./Ms. Right Now,” instead of “Mr./Ms. Right Forever.” If you know what questions to ask yourself before you start dating, you can get clear on your goals and priorities from the start, which can help make your search for true love with your soulmate successful.
- Plus, blast from the past. Kate Beckinsale responded to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating, and hinted at the real reason she and other celebrities were attracted to the Saturday Night Live cast member. Since rumors of Kim and Pete’s romance, fans have wondered what it is about the comedian that’s led so many celebrities—including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Cazzie David—to date him. When one Twitter user suggested that the reason was simply Pete’s personality, Kate seemingly confirmed that that was true. “I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality,” writer Kristen Mulrooney tweeted on November 1, 2021. The tweet was then shared by Instagram account @TalkThirtyToMe, which Kate liked, hinting that Pete’s personality was what attracted her to him.
- At the end of the show – we introduce you to the dad in Belgium who started photoshopping his baby and went viral! These pictures will make you smile on a Friday morning – hope you join us this morning for GTU Hour 1.