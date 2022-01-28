Queen of the most fabulous brunch in town

Gia Bianca Stephens was in studio to tell us all about the most fabulous Sunday brunch in SLC! The Tavernacle has a brand-new location at 50 West 300 South, and Gia says it’s the perfect spot for her Quorum of the Queens to have relaunched their entertaining and dazzling show each and every Sunday!

Gia also hosts at two other venues, a Saturday brunch at Leatherheads in Draper, and dinner shows at Black Sheep Bar & Grill Foothill. She is also competing at the national Miss Glamorous pageant on March 21st in Orlando!

A local fixture in community advocacy and fundraising for the Utah LGBT community, Gia was involved in the Equality Utah Allies Gala in November of 2019 where they raised over 500k to ban abusive conversion therapy in Utah.

We love how brightly this queen shines! www.facebook.com/quorumofthequeens