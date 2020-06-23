Quarantine King Game

Taylor Wood, Creator of the new game Quarantine King was in studio to teach us how to play a new quarantine-themed game he created! This an incredibly fun card game for both adults and families, and best of all, it’s easy to learn. All cards are inspired by classical paintings and sculptures!
Quarantine King was born at the start of the COVID-19 shutdown. Taylor and a friend were discussing potential projects, or businesses ideas to work on while they had some extra time on their hands. The idea hit and went for it.
Check out the clip to see the game explained, and in action. The game sold out on amazon Sunday, but you can make your purchase online at QuarantineKing.co for just $19.99! Happy playing!