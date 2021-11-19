Quality furniture for a great deal

For all you shopping lovers, Shabundys Furniture has fantastic Black Friday deals coming up! General Manager, Amy Sorenson, is here showcasing all the products they have to offer.

Shabundys is a furniture store that rebuys overstocked or slightly damaged pieces from national brands and sells them for only a fraction of the cost. Sorenson said that they’re usually not even damaged and if they are, they’ll send it back and get something else. This proves their furniture is of great quality and ensures it’s something customers will love.

Even though there are crazy Black Friday deals, Sorenson said they’re always offering flash sales or bulk deals. They’ve even hidden ornaments around the store so if a customer finds one they’ll receive an extra 10% off. Shabundys has anything you can think of for a home which includes decor, baskets, plants, kitchen appliances, baby items and so much more.

There’s something for everyone and it goes quick so be sure to check out their locations in West Jordan and Provo! Also, mention GTU at checkout to receive 10% off of any clearance product until the end of the month, and be sure to visit their Instagram and website for more updates.