- On Good Things Utah this morning – Many of my male clients are completely stumped by what women want from men. They seem to stab around in the dark, not knowing what they can do to show their girlfriends and wives that they love them. One of my clients told me about how he was going to give his girlfriend a vacuum cleaner for her birthday. Instead, I directed him to the local jewelry and greeting card stores. What she wanted, I told him, was not the practical, but the emotional. “Emotional” can be tough for guys. But what women want from men isn’t really that complicated.
- Here are unsexy behaviors women are very attracted to:
- The ability to communicate well
Many women wish their men would use their words more often. They wish men would tell them that they look nice when they’re dressed up, that their success at work is remarkable, that their golf game was dead on, and that the dinner they cooked was tasty. Earned compliments such as these make women feel good about themselves. Knowing that someone they love is noticing their successes means the world to them and makes them feel secure with themselves. Furthermore, it makes women happy when men verbalize their appreciation for the things their women consistently do for them. Don’t assume that your woman knows how you feel — tell her. Even if it’s hard for you to express how you feel about her, you can recognize her successes and the things that she does for you by using your words.
- The ability to be affectionate
- Many men hesitate to be affectionate with their women. For many of them, their understanding of relationships comes from watching their parents. If there were any intimacy issues with their parents, such as withholding affection if chores weren’t done, that’s what a man thinks a relationship should look like. Being intimate can be hard for them because they might have never seen what healthy intimacy might be. For women, if their man pulls their hand away when she’s reaching for it or turns away when she goes in for a hug, she feels like he doesn’t love them or isn’t attracted to them. These thoughts can breed insecurity that causes havoc in a relationship. If you struggle with touching your partner, talk to her about it. If she can understand where you are coming from, and you can understand her needs around affection, it reduces her insecurity.
- Not trying to fix her
- When women are faced with struggles, part of how they deal with them is by processing the emotions around the issue. For men, the inclination is to brainstorm a fix. If a man tries to fix a problem while a woman is still processing emotions, things can get messy. Tune in for this relationship Hot Topic and so much more this morning on a Friday edition of Good Things Utah.
