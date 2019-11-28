Q and A with the men of Gentri

Musical trio Gentri, short for The Gentlemen Trio, is comprised of professional performers Casey Elliot, Brad Robins, and Bradley Quinn Lever. Each with a gorgeous voice, the three of them have been entertaining crowds and building a large fan base since 2014.

They have performed around the world, their cinematic pop music reaching #1 on various billboard charts. They’ve shared the stage with stars such as Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, and many more.

Deena Marie dropped by a Gentri rehearsal at The Eccles Theater to get a sneak peek of their upcoming shows, and ask Casey, Brad, and Bradley some unexpected questions!

See Gentri perform at The Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City this Friday, November 29th, and Saturday, November 30th at 7:30 pm each night.

For tickets, visit live-at-the-eccles.com/events/gentri-the-gentlemen-trio