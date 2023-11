Our hosts are answering the questions you’ve wanted to know! When we had our live studio audience celebrating our birthday show, producers asked them to submit their burning questions to our fishbowl.

We brought it out today to see what our viewers wanted to know. What host came to work (twice) with mismatched shoes? What do our ladies hold near and dear as their favorite show moments?

Please let us know if there are more questions you have, and we’ll throw them in for the next round.