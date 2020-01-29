Putting the pieces together on National Puzzle Day

It’s always the small pieces that make the big picture, today is National Puzzle Day!

From hidden pictures to non-traditional puzzle games, there is a type for all. Puzzles are a great way to get those wheels spinning and challenge your brain.

If you think a 1,500 piece would be tough, try the Longest Hidden Pictures Puzzle that is 16 feet long. This puzzle features a city where everyone tries to race through the puzzle to the finish line.

If you’re looking to keep your eyes sharp, the Photo Puzzlemania and Secret Hidden Pictures Puzzles are also a great brain teaser!

Lastly, 3D puzzles are a fun, hands on experience for the kids to not only color code, or work with shapes, but to build a masterpiece too.

Check out the HABA 3D Arranging Game Creative Stones and the BIG Picture Puzzles. Check out plus-plus.us and use the promo code “INSIDER” for 15% off.