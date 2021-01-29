Put on your turtleneck and blazer, TikTok star Your Pal Austin is here!

Actor, musician, and TikTok star Austin Archer shares the quote, “Film will only become an art when its materials are as inexpensive as pencil and paper.” -Jean Cocteau. He continues, “so obviously an iPhone and a ring light cost a considerable amount more than a pencil and paper, but the point is the tools required to make content that could potentially be consumed and enjoyed by millions of people have never before been more accessible.

It used to be that in order to have a shot at “making it” in show business you had to leave whatever town you were from and head to where the industry was centrally located (NY, LA, Nashville, Chicago, etc.) But we live in the new media era. We live in a time where anyone from anywhere can write, produce, direct, and publish original content from their bedroom if they want, and millions of people, myself included, are doing just that. If you’ve got a phone and an idea, you’ve got a shot.”

We chat with Austin all about his hit TikTok video,”Turtleneck and Blazer” which has over 900K views and counting. How it came to be, what goes into making one of these videos, advice for aspiring creators, and more. Fans are alos loving his Mr. Brightside/Fresh Prince mash-up with over 355k views on TikTok.

This professional actor and musician is a well rounded artist, however. His new album,”Beautiful Things” is streaming everywhere and available to purchase at austinarchermusic.bandcamp.com



Find Austin at Twitter @yourpal_austin TikTok @yourpal_austin and IG @yourpal_austin

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







