Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Put on the dance shoes and get ready to tap into a world wonder. Wendi Isaacson, Utah Tap Fest Producer, and her son Will Isaacson joined us today to discuss the returning Annual Utah Tap Festival. Tune in to see a dance move or two from this mother-son duo.

Tap Fest returns to Utah for the sixth year this upcoming month. Tap Fest is an opportunity for dance lovers to take master classes from world-class professional tap dancers. Instructors and dancers are flown in from all over the country to give dancers the most elite learning experience possible. Tap dance is a great exercise for both your mind and body, and any and every age are encouraged to come and enjoy the art of tap dance.

The Utah Tap Festival will be held this year on August 3rd – 5th. For more information or to purchase tickets to this fun-filled event, visit www.utahtap.com. Follow Utah Tap Fest on social media at @utahtap.