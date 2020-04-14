Put a touch of retro in your everyday style

Retro Betty in Millcreek may be full of all things pinup girl, but anyone can incorporate this style into their everyday wear, as owner Amanda Parrish shows us! She dressed Deena in a new spring denim jumper, describing the versatile ways to wear it. Add cute boots, a t-shirt, or a tank. The strawberry print tee we saw under would be fun and casual with jeans or shorts. Amanda was lovely in a bug print shirt for spring, and pretty pleated skirt.

We also saw the 50’s inspired classic cherry dress paired with a cute cardigan, and a polka dot dress with a new cropped cardigan. There are also classic lounge bowler shirts for men, mommy and me matching dresses and more for little girls! Retro Betty truly has something for everyone, and any age!

Full of one-of-a-kind accessories, Retro Betty is known for it’s popular jewelry, trinkets, fedoras, sunglasses, and various items. Keep them in mind for birthday’s, and Mother’s Day!

Retro Betty is located at 2821 S 2300 E, and offering curbside service! Current hours are 12 – 4, Tuesday – Saturday.

Shop online and have it shipped right to you! www.retrobettyslc.com

Follow Retro Betty on instagram at https://www.instagram.com/retrobettyslc/