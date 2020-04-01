Pure Maintenance provides protection from Coronavirus with this revolutionary treatment

Pure Maintenance can provide protection from Coronavirus by killing the virus inside buildings and on surfaces with The Dry Fog Treatment, protecting your space for 90 days.

Dry Fog technology is what sets Pure Maintenance apart from the competition. Instead of sledgehammers and axes slamming into your mold-infested walls, tiny particles of a dry fog fill the capacity of your home or office, destroying all mold cells in its path. Our patented micron particle is so small that it continues to bounce around the room for several minutes before finally dissipating. The best part about developing such a particle is that it gets nothing in your home or office wet.

The first step of Pure Maintenance’s two-step process is a fog called, InstaPURE. InstaPURE is a powerful disinfectant that recognizes mold spores throughout your home and destroys them. By turning the mold spore into inert matter, your family can breathe a healthy sigh of relief knowing that the mold in your home is gone. InstaPURE is such a strong disinfectant, it will disinfect any surface it touches. InstaPURE is also used in hospitals, daycares, gyms, and cars.

EverPURE is the second application in the Pure Maintenance mold remediation system. InstaPURE can disinfect virtually any home, office, or other building. What happens when new bacteria and viruses enter the premises? EverPURE is the answer! EverPURE provides and EPA verifies 90 days of protection once it is applied. This anti-microbial leaves no residue but sits on your keyboard, doorknobs, and every other surface of your home waiting for the next bacteria, mold spore, or virus looking for a place to land. When any pathogens try to land on the surface of your home, EverPURE destroys the cell on contact.

During the pandemic, Pure Maintenance has treated major installations throughout the country including Trump Hotel, Hoover Dam, and over 200 private planes. The treatment takes about 4-5 hours and everything inside the building becomes sterile and protected. The treatment is safe EPA registered and FDA approved for food contact.

