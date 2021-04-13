Puppy Up Pastries has healthy treats dogs love

JadieAnn Owens, owner of Puppy Up Pastries stopped by with a beautiful display full of healthy treats that dogs love! A healthy alternative to store bought treats, we learn all about the ingredients and benefits. Healthy doesn’t have to be boring. Dogs love them, and their owners do too.
There’s a promotion for 20% off today April 13th, through Sunday April 18th. Use code TREATS at checkout. Follow along on IG @puppy_up_pastries Facebook Puppy Up Pastries and Etsy http://www.etsy.com/shop/puppyuppastries