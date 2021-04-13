Puppy Up Pastries has healthy treats dogs love

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

JadieAnn Owens, owner of Puppy Up Pastries stopped by with a beautiful display full of healthy treats that dogs love! A healthy alternative to store bought treats, we learn all about the ingredients and benefits. Healthy doesn’t have to be boring. Dogs love them, and their owners do too.

There’s a promotion for 20% off today April 13th, through Sunday April 18th. Use code TREATS at checkout. Follow along on IG @puppy_up_pastries Facebook Puppy Up Pastries and Etsy http://www.etsy.com/shop/puppyuppastries

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors