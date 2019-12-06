Puppets in the City is a non-profit performing and teaching company who travels around the state with an array of puppets brought to life by professional puppeteers. From Hogle Zoo, to Primary Children’s, to theatre companies, there are many ways to hear positive messages from these puppets, like the importance of anti-bullying, and celebrating self-expression.

We dropped by the studio to meet Marge the racoon, and Shelby Rickart, the puppeteer behind her, and owner of Puppets in the City. A cozy space filled with puppets of all kinds, the studio feels magical.

Shelby also showed us how a puppet is made. She talked us through finding the right kind of stuffed animal to use, where to make the cuts to remove the stuffing and make a space for your arm to fit, and how to make the mouth plate.

If you’re interested in experiencing the magic of the puppets firsthand, there is a show on December 14th, and workshop on December 21st. To register and learn more, visit puppetsinthecity.org