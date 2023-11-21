Pumpkin Swirled Brownies

Ingredients:

Brownies:

  • ﻿﻿1 brownie box mix 
  • ﻿﻿1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

Cheesecake Layer:

  • ﻿﻿8 oz cream cheese softened
  • ﻿﻿1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • ﻿﻿1 egg room temperature
  • ﻿﻿1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • ﻿﻿2/3 cup pumpkin pure canned pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling
  • ﻿﻿2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

  1. ﻿Preheat your oven to indicated temperature on box mix or brownie recipe. Mine was 350F.
  2. ﻿Lightly spray an 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper leaving an overhang for easy removal.
  3. Prepare the brownie mix as directed using ingredients indicated on the box. Stir in chocolate chips and set aside.

Cheesecake Layer

  1. ﻿Using a stand mixer or hand held mixer, beat the cream cheese until light and fluffy.
  2. ﻿Add in the sugar and beat until combined. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until smooth. 
  3. Add in pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice and mix until smooth and combined.
  4. Spread half of the brownie batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
  5. Spoon the cheesecake filling over the top of the brownie batter and carefully spread into a thin layer. 
  6. Spoon the remaining brownie batter over the top and drag the tip of a knife through the batter to create a swirl pattern.
  7. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out mostly clean. 
  8. Let cool completely in pan. Use the parchment paper or foil overhang to pull the brownies out and cut into squares. 

Follow Lindy on IG at : @lindy_davies