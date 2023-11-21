Pumpkin Swirled Brownies
Ingredients:
Brownies:
- 1 brownie box mix
- 1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
Cheesecake Layer:
- 8 oz cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg room temperature
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2/3 cup pumpkin pure canned pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling
- 2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to indicated temperature on box mix or brownie recipe. Mine was 350F.
- Lightly spray an 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper leaving an overhang for easy removal.
- Prepare the brownie mix as directed using ingredients indicated on the box. Stir in chocolate chips and set aside.
Cheesecake Layer
- Using a stand mixer or hand held mixer, beat the cream cheese until light and fluffy.
- Add in the sugar and beat until combined. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Add in pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice and mix until smooth and combined.
- Spread half of the brownie batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
- Spoon the cheesecake filling over the top of the brownie batter and carefully spread into a thin layer.
- Spoon the remaining brownie batter over the top and drag the tip of a knife through the batter to create a swirl pattern.
- Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out mostly clean.
- Let cool completely in pan. Use the parchment paper or foil overhang to pull the brownies out and cut into squares.
