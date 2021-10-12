Mary Susan Jenkins is in the kitchen today teaching viewers how to make her Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Swirl Cake! It’s the perfect combination of pumpkin, chocolate and cream cheese.
Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Swirl Cake
Ingredients for the cake:
- 1 box spice cake mix
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. Pumpkin pie spice
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- ¾ cup water
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Ingredients for the filling:
- 1 8 oz. block cream cheese
- ½ cup butter softened
- 3 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 350. Grease a 9×13 pan and set it aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the spice cake mix, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice. Once the dry ingredients are fully incorporated, add in all of the wet ingredients (eggs, pumpkin, water, and oil). Mix well until all ingredients are combined and there are no dry ingredients visible. Pour cake batter into the greased 9×13 pan and set aside.
- In a separate bowl, use a hand mixer to combine the cream cheese and butter. They should be mixed until creamy and completely combined. Slowly add in powdered sugar 1 cup at a time. The cream cheese mixture will be thick.
- Place spoonfuls of the cream cheese filling over the top of the cake batter. Use a knife to swirl in the cream cheese. It will mix slightly into the cake batter and that’s totally fine. Sprinkle the top with chocolate chips.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the center is not jiggly and the sides start to pull away from the pan.
Enjoy!