Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Swirl Cake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - It might be October, but Old Man Winter is paying us a quick visit. It is going to be a messy day across the state as wet weather continues through the day today. We'll see daytime highs only manage the 40s along the Wasatch Front and even St. George won't get out of the 50s.

The coldest air so far of the season arrives tonight as just about everyone in Utah will see a low in at least the 30s. In the Utah Valley, Western Uinta Basin, Northern Wasatch Front, Tooele & Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Western Canyonlands, and Castle Country a Hard Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight as lows will fall into the mid-20s. This could kill crops and damage exposed outdoor pipes.