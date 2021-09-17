Pumpkin spice cake for the fall

This is your new go-to dessert for the fall! Surae was in the kitchen today with Moana Whitten, from Mo’s Lovin’ Oven to show off this delicious recipe.
Pumpkin Spice Cake with Caramel Pecan Glaze
Ingredients for the Pumpkin Spice Cake:
- ¾ cup butter, room temperature
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 ¼ cups pumpkin puree
- 3 cups flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 teaspoon cardamom
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- 1 cup buttermilk
Ingredients for the Caramel Pecan Glaze:
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup cream
- 2 tablespoons butter
- ½ cup toasted pecans, chopped
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place a bundt cake pan on a baking sheet and generously grease it with baking spray.
- In the bowl of a standing mixer, beat the sugar and butter together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and beat to combine. Add the pumpkin and combine well. It will look like the batter has curdled, but it is fine!
- In a separate bowl add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices and sift them all together. Add half of the flour mixture to the batter, and then half of the buttermilk. Combine completely and then add the rest of the flour and the rest of the buttermilk. Mix the batter until it is completely combined.
- Pour the batter into the bundt cake pan. Bake the cake for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool on a rack almost completely before turning it out onto a cake platter.
- When the cake has been turned out onto the platter, then make the caramel pecan topping.
- In a medium-sized pan over medium heat add the sugar. When it starts to turn golden around the edges, reduce the heat to low and begin to stir until all the sugar has melted. Add the butter and the cream and stir constantly over low heat until you have a smooth caramel sauce- this may take up to 10 minutes.
- Add the pecans and immediately stir and pour over the top of the pumpkin spice bundt cake.
Follow her on Facebook for more recipes!