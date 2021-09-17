Pumpkin spice cake for the fall

It’s been nearly one month since the FDA gave its full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 16-years and older. In five northern Utah counties, the approval hasn't led to much of an increase in the vaccination rate over the last few weeks.

“The more people we can get vaccinated, that is our best protection against fighting COVID,” Weber-Morgan Health Department Epidemiology Nurse Amy Carter tells ABC4.