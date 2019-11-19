We are deep into pumpkin spice season and our guest Beverly Astin joined us to share a delicious bread recipe that is the perfect addition to you Thanksgiving spread.

Pumpkin Spice Bread

3 cups granulated sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup water

3 large eggs

1 15-ounce can of solid pack pumpkin

3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

¾ tsp ground cloves

2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp ground ginger

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup chopped walnuts or semi-sweet chocolate chips (optional)

Directions:

Preheat convection oven to 350 degrees. Prepare two loaf pans with baking spray or butter and flour. Beat sugar and oil in a large bowl to blend. Mix in the eggs and pumpkin. Sift flour, spices, baking soda, salt and baking powder into another large bowl. Stir dry ingredients into the pumpkin mixture in 2 additions. Mix in walnuts or chocolate chips, if desired. Divide batter equally between the prepared pans. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Turn oven down to 325 and bake an additional 30 minutes. Remove from oven when done. Let cool.

Note: this makes a little over 2 loaves. If recipe is doubled, it will yield 5 loaves. Glaze with a powdered sugar/milk glaze.

Visit Instagram: @beverlyastin for more recipes and to learn more about helping Beverly adopt a family for Christmas.