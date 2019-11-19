We are deep into pumpkin spice season and our guest Beverly Astin joined us to share a delicious bread recipe that is the perfect addition to you Thanksgiving spread.
Pumpkin Spice Bread
- 3 cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup water
- 3 large eggs
- 1 15-ounce can of solid pack pumpkin
- 3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ tsp ground cloves
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp ground nutmeg
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 cup chopped walnuts or semi-sweet chocolate chips (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat convection oven to 350 degrees.
- Prepare two loaf pans with baking spray or butter and flour.
- Beat sugar and oil in a large bowl to blend. Mix in the eggs and pumpkin.
- Sift flour, spices, baking soda, salt and baking powder into another large bowl.
- Stir dry ingredients into the pumpkin mixture in 2 additions. Mix in walnuts or chocolate chips, if desired.
- Divide batter equally between the prepared pans. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Turn oven down to 325 and bake an additional 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven when done. Let cool.
Note: this makes a little over 2 loaves. If recipe is doubled, it will yield 5 loaves. Glaze with a powdered sugar/milk glaze.
Visit Instagram: @beverlyastin for more recipes and to learn more about helping Beverly adopt a family for Christmas.