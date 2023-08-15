SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get a glimpse into the world of giant pumpkins. Clint Nash, President of the Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers joined us on the show to share about the upcoming pumpkin season in Utah.

With a record breaking pumpkin weighing in at 2,200 pound pumpkin, Nash shared what is to be expected this year. He shared his fascination with growing large pumpkins and how he got started. He also touched on the unique challenges associated with growing giant pumpkins in Utah’s climate, and some of the strategies growers can use to overcome these hurdles.

Every mid-October, there is a massive pumpkin event that takes place in Daybreak, UT. For those interested in attending, visit (www.utahpumpkingrowers.com) and the Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers on Facebook and Instagram.