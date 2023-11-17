SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Put a twist on your pumpkin pie dessert and give this recipe a try. Carli Christiansen, owner of Gracious Cooking, joined us on the show to share a dessert that satisfies those who aren’t a big fan of pumpkin pie. If you lean more towards cake, this is the treat for you.
What you will need:
Pecan Crumble Topping
- melted butter
- brown sugar
- all purpose flour
- ground cinnamon
- chopped pecans
- salt
Cinnamon Sugar Filling
- brown sugar
- ground cinnamon
Pumpkin Cake Batter
- all purpose flour
- baking soda
- ground cinnamon
- ground nutmeg (preferably freshly ground, but the stuff in the bottle works, too)
- ground cloves
- ground allspice
- salt
- 1 small (15 ounce) can of pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling, which already has spices added)
- brown sugar (I use light brown, but dark brown would also be delicious)
- sour cream
- vegetable oil
- eggs
- vanilla extract
- You will also need baking non-stick spray (such as Pam with flour) for prepping the baking dish.
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit with a rack in the center position.
- Spray a 9″x13″ baking pan with nonstick baking spray.
- Pour half of the pumpkin cake batter into the pan. Spread into an even layer.
- On top of the pumpkin mixture, sprinkle 3/4 of the cinnamon sugar filling in an even layer.
- Evenly pour the rest of the pumpkin cake batter evenly over the cinnamon sugar filling. Carefully spread into an even layer across the whole pan.
- Evenly sprinkle the crunchy pecan crumble over the entire pan.
- Bake the Pumpkin Pie Crunch Cake in your preheated oven for about 50 to 55 minutes, or until the center of the cake springs back when lightly pressed.
- Cool to room temperature and devour your new favorite pumpkin dessert.
Follow along with Carli on her blog www.graciouscooking.com,
Instagram: @gracious.cooking
Pinterest: @gracious_cooking
Facebook page: graciouscookingblog