SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Put a twist on your pumpkin pie dessert and give this recipe a try. Carli Christiansen, owner of Gracious Cooking, joined us on the show to share a dessert that satisfies those who aren’t a big fan of pumpkin pie. If you lean more towards cake, this is the treat for you.

What you will need:

Pecan Crumble Topping

melted butter

brown sugar

all purpose flour

ground cinnamon

chopped pecans

salt

Cinnamon Sugar Filling

brown sugar

ground cinnamon

Pumpkin Cake Batter

all purpose flour

baking soda

ground cinnamon

ground nutmeg (preferably freshly ground, but the stuff in the bottle works, too)

ground cloves

ground allspice

salt

1 small (15 ounce) can of pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling, which already has spices added)

brown sugar (I use light brown, but dark brown would also be delicious)

sour cream

vegetable oil

eggs

vanilla extract

You will also need baking non-stick spray (such as Pam with flour) for prepping the baking dish.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit with a rack in the center position. Spray a 9″x13″ baking pan with nonstick baking spray. Pour half of the pumpkin cake batter into the pan. Spread into an even layer. On top of the pumpkin mixture, sprinkle 3/4 of the cinnamon sugar filling in an even layer. Evenly pour the rest of the pumpkin cake batter evenly over the cinnamon sugar filling. Carefully spread into an even layer across the whole pan. Evenly sprinkle the crunchy pecan crumble over the entire pan. Bake the Pumpkin Pie Crunch Cake in your preheated oven for about 50 to 55 minutes, or until the center of the cake springs back when lightly pressed. Cool to room temperature and devour your new favorite pumpkin dessert.

Follow along with Carli on her blog www.graciouscooking.com,

Instagram: @gracious.cooking

Pinterest: @gracious_cooking

Facebook page: graciouscookingblog