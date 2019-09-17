Dyson joined us for Kids in the Kitchen to share a recipe that is fit for fall!
Pumpkin Pie Bombs
Ingredients:
1 (8 oz.) tube of crescent rolls
Pumpkin Pie filling:
- 3/4 cup pumpkin puree (place pumpkin puree on several layers of paper towel, wrap and press to soak excess moisture)
- 2 oz. cream cheese-slightly softened
- 2 tablespoons packed light-brown sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon all spice
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- For Coating:
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter-melted
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
Icing:
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoon milk- or more to reach desired consistency
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 F and line large baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
- To make the pumpkin pie filling in a bowl stir together cream cheese, granulated sugar and brown sugar to blend evenly. Now, add reduced pumpkin puree to cream cheese mixture along with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice, stir well. Stir in egg yolk and vanilla extract until smooth and evenly combined, too.
- Then, unroll the crescent roll dough and separate into 4 rectangles. Seal the perforation between the triangles and cut each rectangle in half to make 8 squares.
- Drop about 1 ½- 2 tablespoon of filling in the center of each square of a dough. Pick up the corner of the dough and pinch them together. Seal all sides and roll it gently between your palms to make the ball.
- In a bowl combine ½ cup of granulated sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon, set aside.
- Finally, brush each ball with melted butter and roll in cinnamon sugar mixture. Arrange the bombs (with sealed side down) onto baking sheet leaving 2 inch space apart. Bake 11- 15 minutes until the bombs get nice golden brown color.
- To make the glaze stir together powdered sugar and milk, a teaspoon at the time until you get desired consistency. Drizzle over the bombs and serve