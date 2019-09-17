Pumpkin Pie Bombs

Boosting creativity is Tim Brown's focus in his "What If" book series. These fun and colorful books allow kids to broaden their imagination.

Creativity levels drop as we become adults. Reasons for this could be costs, previous failures, or the fear of doing something new. However, kids have endless amounts of energy and curiosity to create new concepts. Thinking like a kid by not worrying about a budget or if an idea is even possible allows creativity to flow in adults.