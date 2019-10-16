Kristin Petrucci of Buona Forchetta was in the kitchen today, making a delicious Minestradi Zucca Pumpkin & Pasta Soup. It’s perfect for this time of year, and the prep time is only 5 minutes. Cook time is 20 -25 minutes, and serves 5 – 8 people.
Kristin is also available for private cooking lessons. Perfect for a girls night out, a date night for couples, or one-on-one, you can hire her to come to your home and learn from the expert!
For more, visit buonaforchettaut.com and follow along on instagram at instagram.com/buonaforchettaut
Ingredienti:
- 1/3-1/2cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic—minced or diced
- 3 Tbsps.chopped Italian parsley
- 3-4cups cooked pumpkin*—cubed
- 3-5cups water½lb.(250grams)
- pasta—small pasta—(butterfly, medium sized pasta easy to scoop in a spoon)
- 1/2 tsp saltplus more to taste
- 1 Tsp-2Tblsps.brown sugar**
Istruzioni:
- In a6qt.non-stick pot on medium high heat, sauté olive oil, garlic, parsley, and pumpkin, stirring occasionally until pumpkin is thoroughly heated.
- Add 3 cups water bring to a boil—on high heat, stir occasionally.
- Add salt.
- Add desired amount of pasta—cook for one minute less than package indicates for al dente. Stir occasionally. (DO NOT OVERCOOK!)
- Add water ¼cup at a time if extra needed–Soup should be thick and creamy, not watery. Pasta will continue to pull water in, so watching water levels is crucial.
- Taste soup before it is fully cooked. Add brown sugar if needed.
- Serve soup garnished with extra Parsley.
- Addsalt, and black pepperto taste.*Do not use canned pumpkin! Must be fresh. Best if sweet pumpkin.
***butternut squash or Acorn squash are great substitutes.
**If your pumpkin is not sweet enough, add brown sugar until the soup has the sweetness that you desire.