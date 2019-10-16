Kristin Petrucci of Buona Forchetta was in the kitchen today, making a delicious Minestradi Zucca Pumpkin & Pasta Soup. It’s perfect for this time of year, and the prep time is only 5 minutes. Cook time is 20 -25 minutes, and serves 5 – 8 people.

Kristin is also available for private cooking lessons. Perfect for a girls night out, a date night for couples, or one-on-one, you can hire her to come to your home and learn from the expert!

For more, visit buonaforchettaut.com and follow along on instagram at instagram.com/buonaforchettaut

Ingredienti:

1/3-1/2cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic—minced or diced

3 Tbsps.chopped Italian parsley

3-4cups cooked pumpkin*—cubed

3-5cups water½lb.(250grams)

pasta—small pasta—(butterfly, medium sized pasta easy to scoop in a spoon)

1/2 tsp saltplus more to taste

1 Tsp-2Tblsps.brown sugar**

Istruzioni:

In a6qt.non-stick pot on medium high heat, sauté olive oil, garlic, parsley, and pumpkin, stirring occasionally until pumpkin is thoroughly heated. Add 3 cups water bring to a boil—on high heat, stir occasionally. Add salt. Add desired amount of pasta—cook for one minute less than package indicates for al dente. Stir occasionally. (DO NOT OVERCOOK!) Add water ¼cup at a time if extra needed–Soup should be thick and creamy, not watery. Pasta will continue to pull water in, so watching water levels is crucial. Taste soup before it is fully cooked. Add brown sugar if needed. Serve soup garnished with extra Parsley. Addsalt, and black pepperto taste.*Do not use canned pumpkin! Must be fresh. Best if sweet pumpkin.

***butternut squash or Acorn squash are great substitutes.

**If your pumpkin is not sweet enough, add brown sugar until the soup has the sweetness that you desire.