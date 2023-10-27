VINEYARD, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Warm up with a festive dish by the Vineyard Mom, Leslie Dabney. She joined us via zoom with a recipe for Pumpkin Orzo Salad.

Ingredients:

1 lb of orzo pasta

1 pumpkin

½ red onion chopped

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp each of salt and pepper

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup fresh chopped mint leaves

½ cup fresh parsley chopped

1 tbsp fresh lemon zest

Dressing

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

½ tsp each salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Peel pumpkin and remove seeds. Chop into small cubes to equal 5 cups. Place pumpkin and diced red onion on a baking sheet. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over the pumpkin and red onion. Sprinkle it with cumin, ginger, salt and pepper. Mix well. Roast for 20 minutes, Using a spatula, flip veggies and continue to cook for another 15 minutes or until veggies are soft and starting to brown. While the pumpkin and red onions are roasting, make the orzo according to package directions. When the orzo is done, drain it well and allow it to cool down in a large mixing bowl. Also, make the dressing while the veggies are roasting in a small mixing bowl or mason jar. Combine all the ingredients and either vigorously shake in a mason jar or whisk together in a small bowl. When the pumpkin and red onion are done roasting, add them to the bowl with the orzo. Add feta, mint, parsley and lemon zest. Pour dressing over the top and stir to combine. Adjust seasoning if needed. Serve warm or room temperature.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG