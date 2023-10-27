VINEYARD, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Warm up with a festive dish by the Vineyard Mom, Leslie Dabney. She joined us via zoom with a recipe for Pumpkin Orzo Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of orzo pasta
- 1 pumpkin
- ½ red onion chopped
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- ½ tsp each of salt and pepper
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
- ½ cup fresh chopped mint leaves
- ½ cup fresh parsley chopped
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon zest
Dressing
- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- ½ tsp each salt and pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Peel pumpkin and remove seeds. Chop into small cubes to equal 5 cups.
- Place pumpkin and diced red onion on a baking sheet. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over the
- pumpkin and red onion. Sprinkle it with cumin, ginger, salt and pepper. Mix well.
- Roast for 20 minutes, Using a spatula, flip veggies and continue to cook for another 15 minutes
- or until veggies are soft and starting to brown.
- While the pumpkin and red onions are roasting, make the orzo according to package directions.
- When the orzo is done, drain it well and allow it to cool down in a large mixing bowl.
- Also, make the dressing while the veggies are roasting in a small mixing bowl or mason jar.
- Combine all the ingredients and either vigorously shake in a mason jar or whisk together in a
- small bowl.
- When the pumpkin and red onion are done roasting, add them to the bowl with the orzo.
- Add feta, mint, parsley and lemon zest. Pour dressing over the top and stir to combine. Adjust
- seasoning if needed. Serve warm or room temperature.
Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG