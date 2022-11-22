Fall is ending so this is the perfect time to make a last minute pumpkin cake. We were joined by Lindy Davies to make a Pumpkin dump cake. It’s so easy anyone can make it with no cooking skill required.
Ingredients:
- 30 ounces pumpkin puree
- 12 ounces evaporated milk
- 4 large eggs
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 cup salted butter
- 1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- whipped-cream for serving
- vanilla ice-cream for serving
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F and set aside a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Mix together the pumpkin, milk, eggs, sugar, and spices and pour it into the baking dish.
- Evenly sprinkle the dry yellow cake mix over the top of the pumpkin puree mixture. I like to sprinkle mine with a little extra pumpkin pie spice after the cake mix has been added.
- Melt the butter and pour over the cake mix.
- Finally, spread the nuts evenly over the top of the cake. Bake for 1 hour.
- Serve warm with ice cream, whipped cream, and a dash of pumpkin spice.
Instagram: @lindy_davies