Fall is ending so this is the perfect time to make a last minute pumpkin cake. We were joined by Lindy Davies to make a Pumpkin dump cake. It’s so easy anyone can make it with no cooking skill required.

Ingredients:

30 ounces pumpkin puree

12 ounces evaporated milk

4 large eggs

1 ½ cups sugar

2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 box yellow cake mix

1 cup salted butter

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

whipped-cream for serving

vanilla ice-cream for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F and set aside a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Mix together the pumpkin, milk, eggs, sugar, and spices and pour it into the baking dish.

Evenly sprinkle the dry yellow cake mix over the top of the pumpkin puree mixture. I like to sprinkle mine with a little extra pumpkin pie spice after the cake mix has been added.

Melt the butter and pour over the cake mix.

Finally, spread the nuts evenly over the top of the cake. Bake for 1 hour.

Serve warm with ice cream, whipped cream, and a dash of pumpkin spice.

Instagram: @lindy_davies