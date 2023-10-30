We’re on the verge of November, and we think a Pumpkin Delight is the perfect recipe to kick off a brand-new month. Chef Austin Buhler is back to show us how to do just that. Follow along on IG at @chefaustinbuhler and try your hand at the recipe below!

Pumpkin Delight

Ingredients:

1 (15oz) Can – Pumpkin Puree

● 1 (14oz) Can – Sweetened Condensed Milk

● ⅔ cup – granulated sugar

● ⅔ cup – brown sugar

● 3 large eggs

● 1 tsp – ground cinnamon

● 1 pinch – nutmeg

● 1 (13.25oz) Box – White Cake Mix

● ⅔ cup butter – melted

● ⅔ cup pecans – chopped

Instructions 1. Pre-heat oven to 350*F. 2. In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin, condensed milk, sugars, eggs, cinnamon, & nutmeg. 3. Pour into a greased 9×13” pan. 4. Sprinkle the dry cake mix over the top of the pumpkin mixture in an even layer. 5. Sprinkle the pecans over the top of the cake mix. 6. Pour the melted butter over the cake mix. 7. Cover the pan with foil & bake for 45 minutes. 8. Remove the foil and continue to bake until the top has browned and the center has set and is no longer loose. 9. Serve topped with whipped cream or ice cream.