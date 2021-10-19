Pumpkin Crunch Cake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - A man has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City's Pioneer Park over the weekend.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Salt Lake City Police were called to Pioneer Park for a 42-year-old man who had reportedly been stabbed multiple times. When officers arrived, they treated the man with tourniquets before paramedics transported him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.